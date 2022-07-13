Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Lynn Young, 31, 603 Parson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Patrick Dale Burton, 56, 126 Cinnamon Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Samantha Tierra Cole, 26, 19491 Martel Road, Lenoir, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance, headlight requirements on all vehicles except motorcycles violation and tag light required.
• Alexis De Santiago, 28, 139 Queen Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Kevin Francisco Gutierrez, 17, 1014 Centennial Parkway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with strongarm rape, aggravated sexual battery and statutory rape.
• Trev Baxter Page, 45, 324 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Brandon Heath Patterson Parker, 41, 241 Decatur Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery (family violence) and felony probation violation.
• David Craig Peden, 59, 201 Savannah Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Alex Jay Roman, 38, 3172 Reed Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).
• Deidre Natalie Quintanilla, 32, 2729 Old Tilton Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
