Area Arrests for July 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Arianna Michelle Allen, 22, 125 David Lind Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Avery Leon Chadwick, 53, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.

• Gary Lee Cross, 42, 234 Kathy St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of second-degree burglary (forced entry of a nonresidence).

• Shameeka Desha Dorsey-Kolade, 41, 2437 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to register vehicle, improper driving on one-way roadway or rotary traffic and two counts of possession of meth.

• Daryl Alfonso Henson, 47, 522 Straight St.-A, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and contempt of Superior Court.

• Katie Elizabeth Lee, 26, 420 Hasty Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth.

• Tiger Alexander Mahoney, 21, 126 Pacific Way-27A., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

• Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 17, 124 Jeanette Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.

• Matthew Sean Southern, 43, 106 Skylark Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), striking a fixed object, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

• Stephen Wesley Boyd, 44, 410 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.

• Terry William Hasty, 52, 1836 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call.

• Russell Craig Muenzel, 44, 125 Firefly Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

