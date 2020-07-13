Area Arrests for July 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christian Davis Bowen, 21, 128 Hollibird Lane, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Renee Marie Brawner, 36, 1208 Georgian Place-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Krista Michelle Dyer, 42, 414 Benton St.-12, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tory Kyle Fowler, 29, 684 Old Summerville Road, Rome, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sharon Laraen Hightower, 53, 305 S. Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Gayle Jones, 42, 2316 Sir Lancelot Place-203, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Earnest Lee Latimer, 45, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Travis Alan O'Neal, 28, 622 Fifth Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Djuan Daniel Tillie, 22, 3602 Silsby Road, University Heights, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Russell Austin Wooden, 23, 3168 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Brooke Claire Barnes, 21, 2618 Harbor Creek Parkway, Canton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• James Derek Ely, 33, 3778 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Juvencio Gomez-Lopez, 38, 612 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• James Richard Patterson, 47, 837 Brent Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lela Ashley Sexton, 25, 476 Kirby Young Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to obey persons directing traffic.
• Joseph Gerald Stockwell, 32, 2219 Lower Kings Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with distracted driving (failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI-less safe.
• Dustin Brian Winkles, 47, 690 Shipp Road, LaFayette, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• John William Dempsey, 37, 509 N. Selvidge St.-E, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Ashley Leanne Hall, 38, 395 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Kylie Jo Hamilton, 20, 197 Hampshire Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, DUI-endangering a child, safety belts violation (children ages 8 and younger), driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and furnishing, purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Delfino Rocenel Ixmay-Reyes, 27, Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and DUI-less safe.
• Jodee Michelle Williams, 27, 2063 Old Charleston Road N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor theft by taking, pedestrian under the influence and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Cristian Baltazar, 23, 413 Whitener Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
