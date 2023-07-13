Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with speeding, reckless driving, improper pass in no-passing zone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a valid license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee) and violation of a family violence order.
• A 32-year-old Crandall man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 38-year-old Rock Spring man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• A 22-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Statesboro woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 47-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, running a red light, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, improper stopping/parking on roadway, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, tail lights violation, when lighted headlights and other lights required violation, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving an unsafe or improperly-equipped vehicle, laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile and driving without a valid license.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with window tint violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
