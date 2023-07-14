Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Monroe man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Plainville man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), trafficking synthetic narcotic (possession), trafficking cocaine (possession), three counts of possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun or other dangerous weapon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime, unlawful for a person to commit an offense to obtain membership in a gang, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lan, following too closely and driving without a valid license.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, running a red light, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
