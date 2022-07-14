Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Federico Ismael Alonso-Blas, 44, 5336 Springplace Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, first-degree forgery, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• Justin Scottland Green, 25, 673 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alen James Stinnett, 42, 129 County Road-704, Athens, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edward Allen Barrs Jr., 45, 3198 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Joey Shane Branson, 35, 220 W. Main St., Rockville, Indiana, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Stefani Guadalupe Mendiola, 21, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Allison Gayle Mitchell, 49, 112 Hillwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
• Charles Max Grigsby, 29, 164 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with five counts of burglary (forced entry, non-residence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.