Area Arrests for July 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Colty Leon Parker, 32, 172 Whitetail Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; trafficking in meth or amphetamine; and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Victor Tolbert, 40, 185 Swinney Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Carlos Morales, 32, 122 Brickyard Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Jamel-Irief Currie, 22, 4928 Diaz Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen vehicle.

• Tracy Lynn Kellett, 48, 526 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you