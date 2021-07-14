Area Arrests for July 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Colty Leon Parker, 32, 172 Whitetail Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; trafficking in meth or amphetamine; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Victor Tolbert, 40, 185 Swinney Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Carlos Morales, 32, 122 Brickyard Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jamel-Irief Currie, 22, 4928 Diaz Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen vehicle.
• Tracy Lynn Kellett, 48, 526 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
