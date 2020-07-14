Area Arrests for July 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Amilear Gomez, 28, Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with first-degree forgery and open container violation.
• Corey Ryan Blackwell, 24, 436 Whitener Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to report an accident, failure to maintain lane, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nathaniel Bryant Jr., 54, 3009 Ruark Road, Macon, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license.
• Sandro Garcia, 22, 206 Cross St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, battery and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Taylor Veniece Hagan, 22, 203 Briar Ridge Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Billie Nichole Manis, 35, 203 Griffin St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Edward Alan Sharp, 38, 184 Center Hill Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary.
• Christopher Matthew White, 34, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
• Jeffery Harold Alexander, 52, 175 Haygood Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Abraham Coleman, 61, 513 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Christopher Jeff Edwards, 41, 876 Back Berrington Road, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Julian Jesus Estrada, 25, 404 Sixth Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Michael Shawn Holcomb, 44, 1222 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.-A, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tramell Clinton Putnam, 51, 3767 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.