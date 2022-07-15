Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lakwon Marquise Fleming, 25, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Oscar Rafael Gandarilla, 40, 706 W. Dug Gap Mountain Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with failure to use signal, driving with a suspended or revoked license and texting while driving and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Megan Kendra Lowery, 29, 707 Houston Valley Road-707, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Eddie Paul McCurdy, 43, 6321 Celtic Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Michael Anthony Moore, 53, 706 Betty Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Eduardo Marcelino Tercero-Perez, 30, 513 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, texting while driving, following too closely, driving without a valid license and hit and run.
• Mildred Delaine White, 25, 558 Union Way-703, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ethan Chandler Bartlett, 21, 122 Cochran Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Derrick Lamar Chastain, 35, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Demetres Antwoine Love, 46, 303 Fields Ave.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and violation of a family violence order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.