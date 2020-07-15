Area Arrests for July 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Scott Allen, 49, 158 Worth Way, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with manufacture of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Eric Eugene Cornelison, 46, 1530 Dawnville Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
• Ernest Edward Moore Jr., 31, 558 Holcomb Road-E1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with second-degree burglary (no forced entry, nonresidence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Eric Scott Rich, 41, 712 Skylark Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with a brake lights violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Christopher Adam Rogers, 33, 208 Treefork Way, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jamie Cole Steelman, 17, 314 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated stalking.
• Gary Steve Stephens, 55, 258 Fenceline Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Teresa Carole Stephens, 56, 258 Fenceline Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anthony Leon Brown, 35, 11247 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with electronic transmission/posting of a video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct without consent.
• Emily Faith Johnson, 29, 1115 Trammell St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Preston Conner Leonard, 28, 552 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling and improper backing.
• Cherie Renee Slocombe, 64, 2634 Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan Lee Thomas, 27, 48 Northern Fairway, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery and aggravated assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.