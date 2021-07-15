Area Arrests for July 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rodnekus Santez Barlow, 31, 1007 Yorkshire Drive, Griffin, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Mark Caylor, 49, 124 Beaverdale Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Patrick Edward Hurney, 23, 895 E. Summit Drive-21, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edgar Rivera, 18, 903 Mattie Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Sarah Christine Starks, 27, 161 Dodge Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Jonathon Dewayne Seiber, 36, 178 Dusty Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
