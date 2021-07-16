Area Arrests for July 17/18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kholton Justice Mozingo, 18, 85 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and furnishing/purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
• David Anthony Burton Jr., 29, 104 Desoto Trail, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Matthew Donald Corns, 33, 509 Wilmoore Court, Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (drugs), crossing guard line with drugs without consent and failure to maintain lane.
• Kristin Cierra Fortenberry, 29, 1005 Baker Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rebecca Leigh Grover, 30, 1101 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Holly Dawn Hamilton, 35, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Moises Juan Mathias, 31, 1200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• J'lyn Devante Ragland, 21, 2794 Narron Court S.W., Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kennedy Ashlin Reuschling, 20, 77 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony first-degree cruelty to children and simple battery (family violence).
• Phillip Salmon, 41, 3110 Randall Drive, Marietta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.