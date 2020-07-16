Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Michael Antonio Kenner, 54, 616 Jeans St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and habitual violator.

• Glenn Terry Ogle, 63, 1953 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.

• Charles Eugene Shaw Jr., 37, 39 Fox Run Lane, Jasper, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to yield when turning left.

• William Lee Silvers, 40, 1157 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you