Area Arrests for July 18-19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Matthew Hayes, 32, 475 Oakman Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with four counts of third-degree cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated assault.
• Linda Sue Gamble, 60, 178 Wilcox Lane, Delano, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jerke Jerke, 20, 779 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.-20, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police office, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, two counts of improper lane change or usage, driving with a suspended or revoked license and running a red light.
• Donald Wayne Moore, 31, 507 Cantral St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Mario Pass, 32, 175 Holderness St.-A, Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of burglary (smash and grab) and two counts of second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence).
• Efren Perez-Villegas, 27, 2445 E. Overton Road, Dallas, Texas, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Federico Ponce-Aldaba, 44, 162 Reef Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Guadalupe Puentes-Chavarria, 26, 106 Northwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alex Howard Walker, 28, 1707 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, three counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card fraud, misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tina Marie Walker, 52, 1707 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Kyle Welch, 31, 2351 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (family violence) and burglary.
• David Craig Heatherly, 36, 1950 Davis Ridge Road, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with an expired driver's license.
• Amanda Smith, 30, 801 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Selvin Tomas-Ramirez, 22, 509 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting) and first-degree forgery.
• Aaron N. Whaley, 31, 119 Bradley St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), headlights and other lights violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to use signal.
