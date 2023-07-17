Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 43-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 34-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile and reckless driving.
• A 30-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones or radios and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
• A 40-year-old Ellijay man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 25-year-old Calhoun man was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with open container violation, speeding and DUI (less safe).
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of alcohol by a minor, improper parking on/along highway, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• A 53-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery.
• A 40-year-old Crossville, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper backing.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 21-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change or usage, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• A 42-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 37-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (no forced entry, non-residence) and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 48-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• A 28-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), financial transaction card theft, first-degree forgery, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud using/possessing identification information concerning a person, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and fugitive from justice (Broward County, Florida).
• A 39-year-old Resaca woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
