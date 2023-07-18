Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• A 24-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with trafficking opium or derivative (sale).
• A 27-year-old Maryville, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Loudon County, Tennessee).
• A 46-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug (barbiturate), possession with intent to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), battery and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 49-year-old Antioch, Tennessee, man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery and giving false information to a law officer.
