Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.