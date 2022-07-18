Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alexander Fraire, 20, 222 Cedar Ridge Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ivan Garcia-Cortes, 29, 1541 Shady Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, open container violation, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Trey Reynaldo Jordan, 29, 1065 Old Bates Pike, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Shawn Parker, 34, 1313 Winton Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Brandon Lamar Silvers, 21, 3641 South Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Michell Trevor Wheeler, 27, 6836 Bordeaux Blvd., Lakeland, Florida, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reduce speed when passing a stationary emergency/towing/maintenance vehicle.
• Heather Louise Wilkins, 30, 3959 Shelton Drive, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Malinda Kay Ellard, 39, 1306 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of trafficking meth.
• Jason Troy Morgan, 36, 157 Rita Way, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Morgan Olivia Reed, 17, 3808 Oakland Terrace, Red Bank, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• William Mose Walker, 66, 8290 Silver Hill Road, Lyerly, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Eric Webb, 49, 129 Ridge Land St., Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Trevor Kyle Whaley, 26, 535 Andy Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper passing in a no-passing zone, driving too fast for conditions, seat belts violation, DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Tiffany Marie Blackstock, 31, 1057 Edgehill Ave., Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
• Terry Allen Hawkins, 39, 252 Old Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
• Alexandria Nicole Keese, 30, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Orth, 42, 6056 W. Division St., Ridgland, Indiana, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Miguel Ybarra Jr., 39, homeless, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• John David Carter, 44, 393 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Sandro Rodriguez-Crespo, 45, 2776 Parcel Road, Austell, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
