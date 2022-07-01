Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Natalie Shai Baker, 21, 100 Timbervale Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Regina Brewster, 56, 2414 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Nell Byars, 36, 1104 Redwine Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Shayne Dilbeck, 33, 235 Buford Ridley Road S.E.-N, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Julienne Ferriabough, 46, 275 Pryor St., Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• Mitchell Brent Harrison, 44, 2019 Pines Ridge, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Kenneth Kernes, 34, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Faye Lay, 30, 173 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Daniel T. Stewart, 32, 106 Parker Lane, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, no insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jermaine Manuel Young, 49, 6146 Forrest Ave., Union, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Meshi Tyree Drake, 22, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-305, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Maurice Wooten, 28, 2729 Old Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
