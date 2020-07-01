Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Siearra Michelle Bartlett, 22, 156 Western Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Thomas Gordon Cox, 31, 147 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance, criminal trespass of property without permission, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• Alexis Putnam, 19, 698 Industrial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Frank Daniel White, 40, 421 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Jensaan Lesteve Wilson, 28, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-714, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Albert Dakota Blaine Young, 18, 1145 Mount Olive Church Road, Fairmount, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with hit and run (failure of driver to fulfill duty to stop or return to scene of accident).
• Ashley Nicole Benson, 36, 5920 Stone Brook Drive, Brentwood, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Hugh Boyd Fuller Jackson, 31, 264 Rooker Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
