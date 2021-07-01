Area Arrests for July 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Ray, 23, 1913 W. Brookhaven Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by Murray County Superior Court with felony probation violation.
• David Wayne Brannon, 52, 1531 Cutcane Road, Mineral Bluff, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ronald Jay Cameron, 35, 3 N. Steele St., LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Jesus Alberto Castaneda, 30, 450 Cedar St.-B, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of a schedule 4 substance.
• Santez Fernando Crowder, 36, 660 Industrial Blvd.-1, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with robbery, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, battery and simple battery.
• Randi Little Duarte, 35, 1422 Burgess Drive-28, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice.
• Osbaldo Estrada, 24, 1121 Riverbend Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and felony probation violation.
• Sarah Danielle Frazier, 33, 1629 Green Hill Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anna Luann Gunter, 38, 2400 Executive Park N.E.-131, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justino R. Hale, 27, 113 Goodson Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Michael Lynn Hawkins, 47, 4774 Tammy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jacob Riley Morrison, 23, 306 Cedar St., LaFayette, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Melanie Nicole Sanders, 33, 1150 Whittle Drive S.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Darious Antonio Washington, 29, 606 Pendleton St., Greenville, South Carolina, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and loitering/prowling.
• Jane Marie Watts, 40, 319 Allen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
