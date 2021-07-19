Area Arrests for July 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.

• Nathaniel Wayne Blackwell, 39, 2115 Keith Valley Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.

• Brandon Jamel Bryant, 28, 3441 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with safety belts violation (adults 18 and older), felony driving without a valid license (fourth or more offense) and felony habitual violator of probationary license.

• Drake Chandler Campbell, 18, 1065 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.

• Christopher Lee Carter, 36, 3014 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with loitering and prowling, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of meth and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.

• Tyler Christian Floyd, 25, 1899 Grand Summit Drive-159, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Jeramie Scott Gazaway, 46, 2089 Dawnville Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, felony probation violation and third-degree cruelty to children.

• Hope Marybeth Hasty, 23, 1340 Wiggins Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Christan Marie Mauldin, 32, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and felony failure to appear.

• Sarah Renay Hope McPherson, 26, 328 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth.

• John Gary Neighbors, 35, 1070 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Kayla Celeste Page, 32, 209 Hagin Road, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with standards for brake lights violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.

• Stephanie Cruz, 25, 636 Middle Gate, Marietta, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.

• Billy Joe Daugherty III, 47, 884 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with unlawful use of a license, open container violation and DUI (less safe).

• Carlos Alberto Quintanilla-Hernandez, 44, 2729 Tilton Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of aggravated battery (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, public drunkenness and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

• Joshua Charles Thompson, 32, 204 Oconee Drive, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, headlights violation and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/cancelled registration.

• Donald Raven Wilkins Jr., 51, 514 Shamrock Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Selena Cano, 26, 212 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving without a license, safety belts violation (adults 18 and older), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.

• Brandon Tyre Chasteen, 26, 55 Magnolia Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

• Tony Vincent Cowart Jr., 41, 3219 Harlan Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.

• Ryan Carl Dennison, 28, 843 McAfee St.-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Cheryl Lynn Horn, 51, 205 Jim Walls Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Jason Horne, 42, 801 Chattanooga Ave.-apartment A104, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim head lights when approaching head on and open container violation.

• Danny Messer, 55, 224 Arnold Ave. N.E.-C, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, sale of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

• Tracey Michelle Norman, 50, 911 Thornton St., LaFayette, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of third-degree forgery and speeding.

• Christopher Michael Robinette, 38, 3132 Pi Oaks Circle N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.

• Rafael Lua-Figueroa, 63, 109 Barbara Ruth Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, headlights violation and failure to yield while turning left.

