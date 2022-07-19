Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Denzil Dwaine Moore, 47, Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Krystal Nicole Dyer, 34, 216 Oak St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and two counts of DUI (endangering a child).
- Royal Wayne Hall Jr., 65, 285 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
- Richard Alvin McWilliams, 53, 39725 Amber Ave., Crystal Springs, Florida, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
- Twana Corey Pack, 40, 556 Shields Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and battery/simple battery (family violence).
- Manuel Francisco Pascual, 37, 401 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear, failure of driver to exercise due care and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Bobby Glenn Sherrill Jr., 50, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Ronnie Marce Wilson Jr., 40, 28 Constitution Circle, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony failure to appear and sale of meth.
- Dennis Lee Messenger, 60, 1376 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
