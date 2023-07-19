Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with impersonating another in the course of an action/proceeding and perjury.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling and felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with prohibition on nude/sexually explicit electronic transmission.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
