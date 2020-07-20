Area Arrests for July 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Edward Lee Beck, 64, 411 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sabrina Leigh Chambers, 31, 404 Jolley Way, Epworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Raymond Paul Garner, 40, 939 Avenue F-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Courtney Biddell, 23, 5215 N. Lee Highway, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Whitney Shannon Casson, 29, 2884 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Alexander Caleb Clowers, 24, 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Jason Russell Fowler, 46, 227 Ellijay St., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor.
• Efren Miguel Gallardo, 35, 3146 Headrick Circle S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• David Michael Hosier, 28, 340 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, simple battery (family violence), three counts of terroristic threats and acts, simple assault (family violence), public drunk and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Michael Broughton Keith, 28, 121 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee), driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Crystal Ann Moon, 42, 11330 Trail Lane, Balch Springs, Texas, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper backing and DUI.
• Billy Puckett Jr., 66, 88 E. Forest Drive, Woodstock, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Robert Smartt, 49, 661 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree criminal damage to private property and reckless conduct.
• Harley Cage Swallows, 19, 63 Victory Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, residence) and criminal trespass.
• Juan Manuel Valencia-Ortiz, 39, 807 Silverwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, headlights and other lights violation and reckless driving.
• Ethan Lane Vinyard, 19, 1003 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, residence) and criminal trespass.
• Lena Rene Adams, 38, 595 Samples Chapel Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Samantha Betzay Carranza, 21, 1106 Avenue G, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sharon Lynn Crowe, 57, 534 Norene Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Rocio Nolasco Hernandez, 27, 154 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI.
• Felipe J. Patino Jr., 33, 212 N. Oak Drive-124, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Juan Carlos Rosario, 30, 411 Morningside Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Toni Kay Smith, 24, 2245 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, parole violation, giving false information to a law officer and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Olivia Denise Davis, 26, 108 Rucky Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Desiderio Charles Duarte, 35, 1381 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Sean Dwayne Griffith-Motley, 31, 4943 Forrest Run, Lithonia, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
• William Jarrett Lakin, 36, 195 Commitment Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, tinted or obscured tag violation and driving without a license.
• Joel Alejandro Mendoza-Blanco, 24, 160 Chance Drive N.W., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and ignoring flashing red or yellow signals.
