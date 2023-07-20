Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with no license plate, taillights/lenses required on vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954, new resident has 30 days to obtain a license, driving without a license, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple assault, second-degree criminal damage to private property, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, false public alarm and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
• A 36-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 62-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 17-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), improper lane change or usage, restricted licenses violation, violation of a children in need of services supervision order and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.