Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Anthony Darnell, 51, 419 Sam Love Road-216, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass of property without permission and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Natashia Jean Neighbors, 33, 2693 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Bobby Earl Townsend, 39, 3967 Walton Drive, Wilmer, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Skye A. Winslow, 24, 1160 Benton Pike N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with three counts of DUI (endangering a child), DUI and a taillights violation.
