Area Arrests for July 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
• Hunter Seth Burnette, 25, 1805 Shadow Lane-15, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Johnny Lee Cantrell, 54, 59 Kelly Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony failure to appear.
• Joshua William Eagle, 38, 76 Oak Hill Drive N.E., White, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with kidnapping, aggravated assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael Edwards, 41, 2014 Strickland Trail, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Wayne Fox, 65, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Everardo Montoya, 21, 2807 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, safety belts violation (adults 18 and older) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Chloe Natasha Noland, 22, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-612, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Bryan Isaac Ozuna, 29, 431 Benton St.-A, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Alexis Quiroz, 21, 1415 Sienna Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Alexis Renee Scott, 30, 4947 Bloomfield Drive-D, Dayton, Ohio, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances), first-degree felony homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
