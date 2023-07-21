Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Ellijay man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with headlight requirements on all vehicles except motorcycles, failure to register vehicle, motorcycle driving without insurance/no proof of insurance, violation of motorcycle permit, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings, 10 counts of speeding, reckless driving and six counts of failure to use signal.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 63-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with identity theft fraud using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
• A 25-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of cocaine.
