Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chanel Dejavonti Burse, 37, 2220 Chattanooga Road-D226, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Davis, 66, 504 Cypress Point, McDonough, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Samuel Issac Leo, 28, 522 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Kavonte A. Mathis, 20, 203 N. Lovell Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with solicitation of sodomy for money under 18.
• William F. Crocker, 42, 207 Bud Hardy Road S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Dorene Brannon Hix, 60, 1513 Shady Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with contempt of Superior Court, possession of a schedule 3 drug, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Ramona Alma Orona, 47, 604 Stone St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery (family violence).
