Area Arrests for July 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Seth Bradley Case, 32, 2B Green Acre Road, Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Tam Huynh, 37, 1131 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tonisha Monford, 32, 131 Dodd Blvd.-B2, Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Elaine Michelle Phillips, 45, 1201 Highway 41 North, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Noa Keith Shelton-Shaw, 23, 127 Orrie Moss Court S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kristy Raine Silvers, 36, 68 Green Turtle Lane, St. Augustine, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks) and two counts of identity theft fraud.
• Abigail Estrada, 20, 1121 Riverbend Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Leyver Gutierrez-Vazquez, 31, 1112 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and failure to appear on traffic charges.
• Tiffany Juanett London, 40, 207 N. Bogle St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Erika Iveth Ortiz-Solis, 39, 213 W. Matilda St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Rolando Ramos-Maldonado, 32, 224 Cathy St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Leonardo Rivera, 24, 201 Hill Road-6, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
