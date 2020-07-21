Area Arrests for July 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Yobel Neil Zuniga-Navarro, 25, 460 Hays Mill Road, Carrollton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with knowingly possessing, displaying or using any false, fictitious, fraudulent, or altered identification document (second offense); four counts of first-degree forgery (other than check); giving false information to a law officer; view obstructed (windshield/other window) and driving without a valid license.
• Ronald Douglas Floyd, 62, 431 Forest Heights Drive-40, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, an open container violation and failure to yield when turning left.
• Crestlyn Autumn Gibson, 27, 226 Jinkins Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Mershall Shawn Ingle, 38, 47 Foxes Grove, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and running a red light.
• Terri Sue Neal, 46, 515 Martha Sue Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Timothy Lee Richards, 52, 146 Maresca Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• James Earnest Worth Jr., 59, 4340 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with manufacture of marijuana.
• Whitley R. Corn, 29, 525 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Allen Leon Fugate, 45, 2822 Gregory Place-G1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and giving false information to a law officer.
• Matthew Edward Gilbert, 38, 3369 Old Chatsworth Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of crime (burglary).
• Destiny Machelle Hall, 27, 411 W. Spring Fountain Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Andy Garrett Powell, 39, 216 Overland Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Troy Southern, 32, 826 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug (barbiturate).
• Vicky Aileen Stephenson, 58, 226 Victoria Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sherry Renee Williams, 44, 1421 Coker Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.