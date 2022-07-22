Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alan Wayne Davenport, 65, 7026 Peak Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Eric Jermaine Cochran, 37, 708 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance and trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Oscar Raheem Devon Adams, 29, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property and simple battery (family violence).
• Nichalous David Defoor, 31, 942 Belwood Road S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Danny Lester Duncan, 42, 1376 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Marshall Allen Lewis, 48, 695 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth.
• Kimberly Ann Patterson, 50, 2118 Hummingbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Bradley Jay Allen, 33, 1621 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Yasmyn Ratasha Lambert, 26, 8608 Atlantic Ave., Ozone, New York, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
