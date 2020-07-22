Area Arrests for July 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Arthur Anderson, 42, 1315 Aster St., Athens, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jamarqua Oxtavis Cephus, 33, 3943 Rocky Valley Drive, Conley, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and smash-and-grab burglary.
• Sherry Kay Davis, 60, 116 Oxbow Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Angela Enoree Fulghum, 53, 1317 Moice Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Dollie Melissa Henderson, 47, 116 Oxbow Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Melissa Ann Johnson, 44, 1618 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Lee Schenck, 33, 2437 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
