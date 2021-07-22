Area Arrests for July 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Alexander Mendez Acosta, 33, 1458 Tennga Gregory Road, Tennga, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to yield when entering an intersection (with injuries) and DUI.

• Bradley Jay Allen, 32, 190 Statton Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Fallon Brooke Allen, 36, 26 Shannon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration.

• Max Jonathan Barrios-Diosdado, 28, 2032 Striplin Trail, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Aleathia Ann Bombita, 43, 401 Rowena St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.

• Ronald Andrew Henry, 36, 476 Kirby Young Road S.E.-P, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with child molestation and two counts of public indecency.

• Livan Hernandez-Perez, 21, 1032 Maria Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.

• Joseph Wayne Moss, 54, 170 Progress Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Arvil Lee Parker, 24, 525 Peters St.-19, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Mitchell Douglas Phillips, 36, homeless, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and simple battery (family violence).

• Timothy Jordan Whitehurst, 27, 2940 David Lane N.E., Conyers, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 20, 900 Cascade Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of a vehicle, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.

• Carlos Alberto Salaises, 26, 105 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

