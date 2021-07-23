Area Arrests for July 24/25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charles Christopher Cummings, 33, 404 W. Tyler St.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Santos Diaz-Ramirez, 47, 402 Bristol Place-32, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.
• Celso Jacinto-Antonio, 55, 148 Diamond Way, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 30, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Carla Elaine Sneed, 56, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-523, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Daniel Blake Williams, 28, 71 Windish Circle-3, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled person/elder/resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.