Area Arrests for July 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Lee Holmes, 29, 3659 225 Highway N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary of a residence (no forced entry) and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Edward Carl Payne, 62, 125 Loudermilk Road-H, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with robbery, battery and simple assault.
• Ashley Hope Brown, 35, 4509 W. Beaver Creek Drive, Powell, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
• Brady Sharoba Folks, 39, 465 Southern Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), simple assault, cruelty to children and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Toby Lee McCann, 32, 500 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Faye Michelle Smith, 40, 1123 Riverbend Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation and interstate interference with custody.
• Joshua Lee Smith, 33, 138 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Rena Ann Edge, 41, 305 McCaller Road, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing/affixing license plate with the intent to conceal and driving without insurance.
• Jessie Dylan Blaine Ross, 24, 1307 W. Emery St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kaylee Danielle Weaver, 18, 2822 Gregory Place, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, theft of property, burglary of an automobile).
• Bryant Casey Welch, 30, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-306, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
