Area Arrests for July 25-26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lance Tyler Stephenson, 32, 2292 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking meth or amphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Brett Lamar Bonds, 38, 325A Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault. battery (family violence) and disorderly conduct.
• Michael Markay Caldwell, 34, 1242 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, parole violation, giving false information to a law officer and driving without a valid license.
• Alphonso Davis III, 29, 1692 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Joseph Nathaniel Harry, 25, 1625 Village Center Drive, Lakeland, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of first-degree forgery and four counts of insurance fraud.
• Alexander Thompson Hill, 28, 139 Salem Way-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• David Dwayne Hollingsworth, 55, 157 Stanley St.-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• James Charles Krincek, 31, 4625 Bramblett Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Denika Alisha Lee, 32, 1061 E. 41st Place-306, Chicago, Illinois, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, speeding and driving with an expired license.
• Bradley Stephen Pitts, 20, 260 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving without insurance.
• Darrell James Sherrill, 34, 1410 Belton Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation, first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• John Tyler Spence, 29, 447 Andy Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.