Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Rock Spring man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony tampering with evidence.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, for rape of a child).
• A 28-year-old Chickamauga woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
• A 65-year-old Cohutta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon).
• A 38-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• A 55-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• A 46-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, when lighted headlights and other lights required and driving without a valid license.
• A 40-year-old Auburn woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile and failure to maintain lane.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances).
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, safety belts violation, unlawful use of a license or identification card and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 31-year-old Eton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon).
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute of meth, possession of meth, trafficking meth or amphetamine, felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, DUI (endangering a child), driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 44-year-old Calhoun man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, obstruction of an officer resulting in injury, failure to maintain lane, two counts of improper lane change or usage, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, safety belts violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, improper passing on the left, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, reckless driving and when lighted headlights and other lights required.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and burglary (no forced entry, nonresidence).
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to yield when entering an intersection.
