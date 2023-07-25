AA

Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 19-year-old East Point woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by deception.

• A 34-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery.

• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

• A 25-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Offie with possession and use of drug-related objects.

• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video