Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 19-year-old East Point woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by deception.
• A 34-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Offie with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
