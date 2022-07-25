Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brooklyn Ann Headrick, 20, 312 Mallard Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Moises Juan Mathias, 32, 25 Bailey Drive, Littleburn, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alejandro Mejia-Velasquez, 51, 1309 Lida St., Dalton, was placed on hold Friday for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Whitfield County jail.
• Jimmy Jo Stephens, 33, 591 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Adam Weaver, 51, 302 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jeffery Lester Dean, 47, 1506 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ezau Resendez-Munoz, 27, 110 Ashworth Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Jada Corine Spencer, 27, 12 Bertus St.-2, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child while under the influence of drugs) and speeding.
• Ury Kevin Trejo-Moran, 26, 145 Scenic Valley Place-13, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Otto Rene Valdez, 55, 509 Deck Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Gary Oneal Leming, 34, 3653 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anthony Ray Casey, 34, 4385 Highway 52 Alternate-lot C, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of simple assault (family violence) and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Matthew Donald Corns, 34, 509 Wilmoore Court, Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of heroin, DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions and following too closely.
• Brandon Earl Davis, 36, 1306 Underwood St.-314, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of child molestation.
• Jason Dewayne Garcia, 37, 12464 Highway 411, Cisco, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth.
• Brandon Daniel Gray, 32, 4111 Logan Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (multiple substances), driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.