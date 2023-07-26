Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence.
• A 78-year-old Rock Spring man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 45-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
