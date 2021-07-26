Area Arrests for July 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Allison Peppers Bourg, 36, 19 Lonesome Dove Lane, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Kisha Nicole Crisp, 38, 3090 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tommy Dean Davis, 49, 1517 Old Ringgold Road-10, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Ross Godsey, 32, 390 Cleveland St. Crossville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Maria Guerra-Gonzalez, 41, 2625 Jerry Way, Norcross, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth degree forgery (checks), first degree forgery, false statements/writing/concealing facts, identity theft fraud to use/create counterfeit identification for fictitious person and giving false name/address/date of birth to law officer.
• Brian Edward Mays, 52, 1629 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Manuel Alfaro Jr., 41, 1269 Green Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking, felony theft by taking (automobile), theft by taking (truck/van/bus) and second degree criminal damage to property.
• Jesse Thomas Baker, 30, 631 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in meth, taillights violation, no insurance, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth, failure to register vehicle, possession of a schedule 2 drug, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
• Joseph Michael Canales, 22, 964 Raygan Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Billy Dewayne Couch, 50, 523 Pocket Road-D, Sugar Valley, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Malena Diane Harkless, 44, 867 Cotton Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with theft by deception, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
• George Travis Mullins, 49, 3441 Airport Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kayleen Nichole Mullins, 24, 3437 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mari Wilene Poteet, 56, 243 Blanchard Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jessica Ann Costlow, 28, 491 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property and disorderly conduct.
• Alex Irabel Ramirez-Morales, 18, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (under the age of 21) and fraudulent driver's license or identification card (false statements in application).
