Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dennis Ray Best, 51, 2140 Highway 2, Crandall, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Anthony Glenn Callahan, 29, 201 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of burglary (dwelling).
• Anthony Ray Casey, 34, 4385 Highway 52 Alternate-lot C, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), three counts of terroristic threats and acts, simple assault (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• Seth Rodney Johnson, 18, 113 Cox Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with computer or electronic pornography.
• Julia Yadira Mendoza, 29, 4156 Highway 225 N.-22, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bryan Michael Quinn, 33, 370 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zachery Duane Russell, 30, 5120 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Erica Nichole Silver, 35, 759 Bullens Road, Ocoee, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Angel Luis Torres-Rivera Jr., 33, 6083 Rose Trail, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Frankie Dianne Cross, 49, 957 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and battery (family violence).
