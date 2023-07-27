Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and indictment or accusation.
• A 52-year-old Lithonia man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• A 50-year-old Resaca woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/other and felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 58-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 55-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• A 54-year-old Marietta man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and party to a crime.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
