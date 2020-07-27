Area Arrests for July 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Angelica Danielle Brackett, 29, 14 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Joseph William Parks Sr., 57, 2201 McCamish Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office wit felony probation violation.
• Janet Real, 30, 903 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, open container violation and felony failure to appear.
• Christine Michelle Rodriguez, 47, 522 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor failure to appear, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Enrique Daniel Tavarez, 31, 1000 Mercury Drive, Lawrenceville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and fugitive from justice (from Nashville, Tennessee) and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• James Matthew Waldrop, 33, 195 County Road 1031, Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jonathan Thomas Walker, 17, 3350 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Heather Michelle Brock, 29, 1200 James St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Alejandro Fraire, 31, 609 Luckie St.-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure upon striking an unattended vehicle to report, improper U-turns, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Wilber Eduardo Landaverde-Guiilen, 19, 1063 Country Way, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under age 21, driving without insurance and furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Tristan Menzl, 19, 619 Branson Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery; misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking; possession of a schedule 4 drug; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs); misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer by threat or violence.
• Jerry Lee Patterson, 40, 252 Wilson Road-Apt. A, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery/simple battery (family violence), fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Monica Sue Paul, 40, 1475 Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery and simple assault (family violence).
• Thomas Logan Roe, 22, 1569 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Denaly Delilah Becerra, 25, 391 Gryder Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Jonathan Finch, 29, 151 Hope Court, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and giving false information to a law officer.
• Cristian Gerson Molina, 22, 622 Fourth Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with giving false information to a law officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol by a minor; by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation; and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Estefani Sanchez, 19, 60 Rolling Hills Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under age 21, requiring or permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle and furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol by a minor.
