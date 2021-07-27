Area Arrests for July 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Matthew Palmer, 38, 422 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Tyler Odell Adams, 26, 144 Seward Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Randy Lee Mullins, 59, 3437 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Dee Ridley, 37, 1484 Memorial Drive, Rising Fawn, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and speeding.
• Donna Kay Simpson, 33, 154 Lumpkin Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jeremy Lee Walker, 38, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-370, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
