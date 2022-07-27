Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Brent Capehart Jr., 30, 3352 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, kidnapping, third-degree cruelty to children and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Kelsey Diane Cross, 17, 310 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Stanley Christopher Franklin, 41, 1946 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
• James Joseph Johnson, 59, 1444 Sugar Creek Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence), open container violation, litter violation and two counts of aggravated assault (gun).
• Sabrina Diane Middleton, 29, 1485 Raider Drive S.E.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• James Doyle Nealey Jr., 62, 2004 Rinda Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with exploiting/depriving services to disabled/elder/resident.
• Edgar Paez-Rivera, 23, 1109 Rio Vista Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Thomas Logan Roe, 24, 981 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and simple assault (family violence).
• Devantae Antwan Watkins, 24, 301 N. Cave Spring St., Cedartown, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and financial transaction card theft.
