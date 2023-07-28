Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear, two counts of fleeing/attempting to elude police, felony driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of meth.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 55-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old LaFayette man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta man was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance) and reckless conduct.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, trafficking meth (possession) and possession with intent to distribute of meth.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.