Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Baldemar Jaramillo-Garcia, 28, 738 Woodland Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Elvis Sanchez, 17, 1006 Cargel Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property and battery (family violence).
