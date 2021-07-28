Area Arrests for July 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Christopher Ray Allen, 35, 52 Thoroughbred Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny, criminal attempt to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Brittany Leean Clark, 21, 1104 Walston St.-A111, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Jeremy Kyler Couch, 26, 542 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, aggravated stalking and misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Alan Garcia, 24, 4156 Highway 225 N.-Lot 30B, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by deception.

• Brian Rodriguez-Rosario, 27, 1129 James St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

• Jeffrey Todd Wigley, 51, 816 Cannon Run S.W., Marietta, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).

• Robert Timothy L. Amos, 40, 1521 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.

• Johnny Lee Boyd, 56, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Kyle Ray Congden, 24, 870 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• Carlos James Cornette, 41, 278 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug.

• Justin Alex Dollar, 28, 334 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

• Latoya Evette Hambrick, 38, 2201 Wheeler Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Joseph William Parks, 30, 1306 Underwood St.-16, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Joseph William Parks Sr., 58, 1306 Underwood St.-15, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Sam Hassler Robertson, 52, 2578 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.

• Damien Ray Wallace, 20, 12 Argon Drive N.W., Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 4 drug.

• Gustavo Jesus Estrada-Perez, 21, 902 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth, misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you